Gold ETF may be headed back to nine-year highs, trader says. Here's one way to play it

They don't call it a universal hedge for nothing. The catalysts are aligning for gold as the stock market digests its massive run off the lows, and investors might want to take advantage, Todd Gordon, managing director of Ascent Wealth Partners, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday. Stocks rebounded early on Friday after having their worst trading session since March on Thursday. Gold prices paced for their best weekly gain since April as worries around the welfare of the global economy lingered. "The gold market could be a nice way to sort of hedge a potentially overbought stock market," Gordon said, adding that a weakening U.S. dollar and low-interest-rate environment are "generally supportive of gold." "If we look at the ETF GLD that tracks the underlying gold futures, it's been an amazing run," he said, citing a chart of the SPDR Gold Shares Trust (GLD). "It looks like we're heading back up towards the highs, potentially."

The GLD hit its all-time high of $185.85 in September 2011. It climbed less than 1% to above $163 in early Friday trading. "What you might look to do if you want to try to play for a move to get back up towards these highs just around $187-190 would be to buy a nearby call and then sell one up around your objective to finance the purchase of that call," Gordon said. "That's called a call debit spread." Calling up a shorter-term chart, Gordon pointed out that the GLD has recently consolidated just below the $165 level.