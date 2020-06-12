How student debt became a $1.6 trillion crisis

Bettmann | Getty Images

The history of student debt

The intersectional impacts of student debt

But the impact of student debt is not equally felt among all college graduates. Nicole Smith is the chief economist at the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. She studies how education and debt impact worker outcomes — and how some Americans get a better deal than others. "People who went to school in the '70s and the '60s, they actually paid for college while working. They would take a summer job and they would pay their tuition," she says. "And by the time they graduated, they would be debt-free or just, a couple hundred dollars, a couple thousand dollars to get by, they pay that off in a couple of years and move on with their lives." Today, more than 30% of student loan borrowers are in default, late or have stopped making payments six years after graduation. Smith also points out that student debt holds some borrowers back from building intergenerational wealth — thus exacerbating the existing racial wealth gap. While the average white student loan borrower owes around $30,000 in student debt; the average Black borrower owes closer to $34,000. White borrowers pay down their education debt at a rate of 10% a year, compared with 4% for Black borrowers, in part because of a significant racial pay gap. "To build intergenerational wealth, a lot of that is bundled up in homeownership and having the ability to buy and own a home. If you're saddled with too much student loan debt, your ability to actually save up enough for your down payment is influenced by that," she says. "The average Black household has about 1/13th the wealth of the average white household. And if you view student loan debt as negative wealth, as money that could have been used to save for wealth or to purchase a home or to invest in the stock market to accumulate wealth, that potential wealth is now used to repay loans." These dynamics hold Black families back from building wealth and saving to send their future children to college — further fueling the cycle. Additionally, student debt has a disproportionate impact on women says Smith, describing a "perfect storm" of inequality. According to the American Association of University Women (AAUW), about 56% of college students are women, but women hold roughly two-thirds of all student debt in the nation. As of 2019, women hold almost $929 billion in outstanding student debt. "Women with master's degrees make on average what a man with a bachelor's degree makes and a woman with a bachelor's degree would make on average what a man with an associate's degree makes," she says. "So in terms of repayment of those loans, you have women who are taking out higher and higher loans and their ability to repay is influenced by their lower wages."

How students are impacted

One of the most talked-about side effects of the student debt crisis is how it forces borrowers to delay traditional markers of adulthood. One survey found that 21% of borrowers have delayed getting married, 26% have pushed back having kids and 36% have put off buying a home. But student debt also has a significant impact on the everyday lives of current college students including the decisions they make about where and what to study, as well as their mental health. "I do have student debt and it is one of the reasons why I cannot even enjoy being a student here, because every semester I have to worry if I have enough money to go to school next semester," one Columbia University student tells CNBC Make It. "I'll have to join the military or marry rich. So chances are I'll probably join the military." The sticker price at Columbia University is $83,293 (including tuition, fees, room and board) and the average price for a Columbia student who qualifies for financial aid is roughly $23,000. "I was actually enrolled in University Maryland, which was much cheaper because it's a state school, and then decided to come back to Columbia because I just liked it more here," says another student. "If I wasn't studying something like computer science, or anything where I would've had to go to graduate school, I wouldn't have come here." At the University of Maryland, College Park, costs total $28,479 and the average price for students who qualify for aid is closer to $18,000.

Student debt in the era of COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has now forced colleges to close their campuses and forced millions of students to take classes online. While the majority of colleges are still evaluating if they will hold in-person classes next semester, some students are evaluating if their new educational experience is worth the cost. Some students across the country are suing their schools for refunds and the government passed a $2 trillion economic stimulus package that included a six-month break on student debt payments. In May, House Democrats passed a second economic stimulus package that would, among other things, cancel up to $10,000 worth of debt for some federal and private loan holders. The legislation is yet to pass the Senate. While actions such as these give borrowers hope that student debt forgiveness is closer than ever before, Betsy Mayotte, president and founder of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors, says widespread student debt forgiveness is still far off. "I'm not trying to disappoint anybody, but I don't think [forgiveness] is going to happen. I'd be very surprised if it happened," she says. "And what people have to remember is that the money that comes in from student loans is also used to pay for things like Pell Grants. If it wasn't for those grants, low-income people wouldn't be able to attend school."

Who is to blame?