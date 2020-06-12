Watch live: Gov. Andrew Cuomo briefs press on the coronavirus as NY pushes deeper into reopening

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily news conference on the Covid-19 outbreak following more than a week of nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

On Thursday, Cuomo said New York will allow five central and upstate regions to move to phase three of reopening on Friday, permitting restaurants to reopen for indoor dining as well as other businesses. New York has continued to see a decline in new cases as the state gradually reopens.

However, Cuomo's announcement comes as cases spike in other states, such as Texas and Arizona.

"We've had the most science-based, the most informed reopening, I think it's fair to say, in the country," Cuomo said at a news briefing. "It is nothing about intuition, nothing about politics. Look at the numbers. Follow the numbers."

The coronavirus has infected more than 2 million people in the U.S. and more than 7.5 million people globally, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. New York has been the hardest-hit state for Covid-19 cases in the nation with more than 380,800 people infected across the state, according to Hopkins data.

