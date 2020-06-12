Watch live: The World Health Organization holds a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The World Health Organization is holding a briefing Friday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 7.5 million people worldwide and killed at least 422,058, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The WHO drew criticism from the scientific community after one of its top scientists said Monday that transmission of the virus by people who never developed symptoms was "very rare." The comment on asymptomatic spread was walked back a day later.

On Wednesday, WHO's top official said the agency "could always do better" conveying guidance following the confusing comment.

"Communicating complex science in real-time about a new virus is not always easy, but we believe it's part of our duty to the world and we can always do better," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "We welcome constructive debate and that's how science advances. WHO advice will continue to evolve as new information becomes available."

