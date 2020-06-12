What to watch today: Dow set for opening bounce after Thursday's steep losses

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures were indicating a bounce of nearly 500 points, following the worst day for major U.S. averages in almost three months due to renewed coronavirus concerns. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq are currently on track for their worst week in 12 weeks, a situation that might not necessarily change even with today's projected gains. This week also is all but certain to be the first negative week in four for the major averages.



* Treasury yields move slightly higher but fears of a second wave persist The government is out with May import prices at 8:30 a.m. ET, seen rising 0.7% after falling 2.6% in April. And at 10 a.m. ET, the University of Michigan issues its mid-June Consumer Sentiment Index, expected to rise to 75 from the final May reading of 72.3. Retailer Party City (PRTY) is one of the few companies issuing quarterly numbers this morning. There are no reports of note scheduled after the closing bell. The United Kingdom posted the largest monthly decline in GDP on record in April, according to government statistics. The GDP drop of 20.4% due to pandemic-induced lockdowns was a sharper contraction than analysts expected. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Lululemon (LULU) reported quarterly earnings of 22 cents per share, 1 cent below estimates, with the athletic apparel maker's revenue also below forecasts amid virus-related store closures. It was Lululemon's first earnings miss in three years, although it did manage to offset some of its lost store sales with a 70% rise in digital revenue. Sony (SNE) unveiled more than two dozen new titles for its upcoming PlayStation 5 video game console, including sequels to its popular "Spider-Man" and "Gran Turismo" titles. The console is expected to hit the market for this year's holiday season. Activist investor Jana Partners took a 5.9% stake in information technology firm Perspecta (PRSP), according to an SEC filing. Jana said it would talk to management about changes that could lead to a sale. Adobe (ADBE) beat estimates by 12 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.45 per share, while the software provider's revenue was slightly below Wall Street forecasts. The bottom line got a boost from the jump in employees working from home, but Adobe did give lighter than expected current quarter earnings and revenue guidance. PVH (PVH) lost an adjusted $3.03 per share for its latest quarter, wider than the expected loss of $1.67 per share. The parent of Calvin Klein and other apparel brands saw revenue come in slightly below analyst forecasts, as many of its stores closed during the quarter. PVH said it expects its revenue decline to be even more pronounced for the current quarter. Dave & Buster's (PLAY) reported a quarterly loss of $1.37 per share, compared to forecasts of an 85 cent loss. The restaurant chain's revenue also missed estimates, hurt by a 56% drop prompted by virus-related closures. Boeing (BA) has pulled back on its restart of production for the 737 Max jet, according to the Wall Street Journal. The paper said the jet maker has told key supplier Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) to freeze recently restarted production of parts, amid the virus-induced slump in travel demand. Hertz (HTZ) asked a bankruptcy court judge to approve the sale of nearly 247 million new shares, with the car rental company's lawyers saying recent market prices for the stock "potentially present a unique opportunity."

WATERCOOLER