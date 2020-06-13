Former NBA forward Al Harrington wants to make 100 Black individuals millionaires through the cannabis business

Al Harrington who played 16 seasons in the NBA talks about entrepreneurship and his company Viola that is involved in the cannabis industry during the Legends National Basketball Retired Players Association Conference at Caesars Palace on July 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Former National Basketball Association forward Al Harrington says he's on a mission to turn 100 Black individuals into millionaires using the cannabis sector, he told CNBC.

Harrington, now CEO of cannabis company Viola Brands, said one of the ways he'll achieve the mission to help 100 Black people through an incubator program that allows black market cannabis products to turn legitimate with the help of his company.

"A lot of brands that are on the black market that has a lot of credibility and unbelievable following, have market share, but they just don't know how to get into the legal market," Harrington said.

Harrington said entrepreneurs in the cannabis field find it "nearly impossible to get a license" to grow and monetize products in states where marijuana is legal. Harrington added some products could have "million dollar valuations" if promoted and disturbed correctly.

As states like New Jersey and New York (which projects $772 million in tax revenue) are getting closer to the legalization of cannabis, Harrington has advocated for diversity in the sector, especially when considering that Blacks have received harsher prison sentences for marijuana offenses before legalization.

"That is something I will continue to harp on; continue to bring awareness to because once again, I feel like the war on drugs was aimed towards our community, and they used cannabis as pretty much the main drug to continue to lock us up," Harrington said "All this money being made now, we're not represented; we're not there. I feel like we pioneered this industry."

Viola closed on a $16 million Series A funding round last October, adding new investors from ex-athletes, including Harrington's close NBA brethren, Stephen Jackson, who made headlines after calling for justice in the death of George Floyd who died on May 25 in Minnesota.

"We're going to continue to support him as he supported us," Harrington said of Jackson, adding he plans to donate 20,000 CBD topical creams to protesters who suffer from chronic pain.

Floyd's death has sparked a renewed conversation around police brutality and racial and social injustice against Black people. Harrington said he wants the discussion about the lack of economic opportunities in Black communities to continue, especially with its spending power.