Coronavirus live updates: Small town businesses face uncertain restarts; doctors issue a warning

As many U.S. states continue to lift coronavirus lockdown restrictions, some are pausing their reopenings in the face of worrisome data around new cases and hospitalizations. States like Texas, Arizona and Arkansas have seen a surge in infections, calling into question aggressive reopening strategies. Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday additional lockdowns may be needed if rising infection data doesn't improve, and some researchers are warning the resurgences in some states isn't even the "second wave" that many feared — it's still just the first. This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 7.67 million

Global deaths: At least 426,268

U.S. cases: More than 2.04 million

U.S. deaths: At least 114,669 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Italy, Germany, France and Netherlands sign contract with Astrazeneca for Covid-19 vaccine

9:21 a.m. ET — Italy, Germany, France and the Netherlands have signed a contract with Astrazeneca to provide European citizens with a coronavirus vaccine, Italy's health minister Roberto Speranza said, according to a Reuters report. The contract will supply 400 million doses of the vaccine. Astrazeneca's vaccine is currently in development with the University of Oxford and its experimentation phase is expected to be completed in the fall. Speranza said the first batch of doses would be available at the end of the year, Reuters reported. EU governments issued a mandate on Friday instructing the European Commission to negotiate advance purchases of promising Covid-19 vaccines. However, it's unclear if there would be enough money available for these purchases. —Sarah Whitten

San Francisco doctors, back from volunteering in NY, issue a warning

9:15 a.m. ET — San Francisco doctors who risked their lives and volunteered to help coronavirus patients in New York have now returned home – and they are urging people to follow public safety guidelines, CNBC's Christina Farr reports. "A lot of people are feeling done with this pandemic," said Dr. Ethan Weiss, a cardiologist based in San Francisco. "They don't understand this is how it is going to be for a while." As states begin to re-open, people are itching to resume life after months of lockdowns. However, the virus is still spreading across the country and public health experts are concerned about the reported increase in diagnosed cases and hospitalizations in some states. —Emma Newburger

Your guide to coronavirus testing

Shalonda Williams-Hampton, 32, has her blood taken by Northwell Health medical workers for the antibody tests that detect whether a person has developed immunity to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the First Baptist Cathedral of Westbury in Westbury, New York, May 13, 2020. Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

9:07 a.m. ET — Testing for Covid-19 is booming, as states ramp up capacity in an effort to clear the way for economic reopening. But getting tested isn't always as simple as it sounds. There are two main types of tests — viral and antibody — and lingering unknowns around the results. CNBC's Cory Stieg breaks down the process and the takeaways of coronavirus testing. —Sara Salinas

How one New Jersey Main St. is preparing to reopen

Village Brewing in Somerville, New Jersey, closed on March 16. Since then it's been surviving on takeout and delivery orders, which are about 10% of usual business. Will Feuer

9:04 a.m. ET — With New Jersey set to shift into its next phase of reopening on Monday, business owners in Somerville are getting ready to salvage what remains of the usually bustling summer season. Businesses on Somerville's popular Main St. like Village Brewing and Verve Restaurant have endured more than 12 weeks of closure already, but on Monday, they'll be able to partially open for outdoor service. Town officials and business owners are petitioning the state to close Main St., a state highway, to traffic so that retailers and restaurants can bring their business entirely outdoors, where the virus appears to spread less easily. For Somerville, the pandemic hit right in the middle of something of an upswing for the town, which was attracting new businesses and younger residents in recent years. Depending on the severity of the pandemic's economic impact and the speed of the rebound, the threat could be existential for many on Main St. "We would be naive to think that any of us, or any district, no matter where you are in the country, is going to come out of this situation completely unscathed," Natalie Pinero, executive director of the Downtown Somerville Alliance, said. "I think that there is a genuine concern for our businesses." —Will Feuer

Small town businesses face uncertain restarts

8:31 a.m. ET — As local economies reopen and lockdown restrictions lift, small town businesses face uncertainty around a restart to operations. The pandemic issued a swift, clean halt to business for many. But returning isn't as cleanly laid out for business owners like Russ Loub, who runs a steakhouse in the college town of Manhattan, Kansas. Loub estimates coronavirus shutdowns resulted in 4,000 canceled reservations almost instantaneously, and he now wonders what the fall football season will look like with a modified college semester. "There's so much unknown. That's really the most difficult part of it," Loub told CNBC's Jesse Pound. "I'm sure if you talk to anyone else, they'll tell you the same thing. It's the unknown things that are the scariest." —Sara Salinas

India reports record daily new cases

A medical worker in PPE coveralls seen outside the emergency ward at AIIMS, on June 11, 2020 in New Delhi, India. Sanjeev Verma | Hindustan Times | Getty Images