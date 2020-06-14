Coronavirus live updates: Kudlow says U.S. economy is in 'recovery stage'; European countries ease travel restrictions

With multiple drugmakers in a push for a Covid-19 vaccine, countries are preparing for when it is finally available and putting deals in place with companies to prepare for the eventual distribution. AstraZeneca, which has a vaccine under development at Oxford and is expected to complete the experimental phase by the fall, agreed to deals with multiple countries for the distribution of its vaccine. Italy, Germany, France and the Netherlands signed a contract with the company to supply 400 million doses of the vaccine, according to a Reuters report. AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said the drugmaker is also in talks with Japan, Russia, Brazil and China. This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 7.80 million

Global deaths: At least 430,550

U.S. cases: More than 2.07 million

U.S. deaths: At least 115,436 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Kudlow says U.S. economy is in 'recovery stage'

Aides wearing masks stand behind White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow as he speaks to reporters about the economic impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the White House in Washington, May 15, 2020. Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

10:02 a.m. ET — White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said that the U.S. economy is now in the "recovery stage" after saying last week that the economy appeared to reach its lowest point. The unemployment rate declined to 13.3% in May from April's 14.7%, a largely unexpected gain as states begin to lift restrictions and people start returning to work. The $600 enhanced unemployment benefits created by the CARES Act to help people who lost jobs during the pandemic are set to end July 31. Kudlow said the extra benefits are a "disincentive" for people who may not want to return to work because the unemployment aid pays more than their regular salary, and mentioned there will be "some kind of bonus" for those who return to work. —Emma Newburger

Some U.S. industries see improvement amid reopening progress

9:25 a.m. ET — Key sectors hit hardest by the coronavirus are seeing improvement as the U.S. makes further reopening progress. Consumers are eating out more at restaurants, buying more homes and even traveling more. To check out charts that illustrate signs of recovery in these sectors, click here. —Hannah Miller

European countries reopen travel with patchwork of different rules

Swimmers on a beach in Palma during the first day of Phase 2, when it is possible to access beaches in the same province, island or territorial unit of reference established in the de-climbing plan, and when the town halls may establish limitations on access, which in any case will be free, and on capacity to ensure that the interpersonal distance of at least two meters between swimmers is respected. Isaac Buj | Europa Press News | Getty Images