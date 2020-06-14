Coronavirus live updates: Kudlow says U.S. economy is in 'recovery stage'; European countries ease travel restrictions

With multiple drugmakers in a push for a Covid-19 vaccine, countries are preparing for when it is finally available and putting deals in place with companies to prepare for the eventual distribution. AstraZeneca, which has a vaccine under development at Oxford and is expected to complete the experimental phase by the fall, agreed to deals with multiple countries for the distribution of its vaccine.
Italy, Germany, France and the Netherlands signed a contract with the company to supply 400 million doses of the vaccine, according to a Reuters report. AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said the drugmaker is also in talks with Japan, Russia, Brazil and China.
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
10:02 a.m. ET — White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said that the U.S. economy is now in the "recovery stage" after saying last week that the economy appeared to reach its lowest point.
The unemployment rate declined to 13.3% in May from April's 14.7%, a largely unexpected gain as states begin to lift restrictions and people start returning to work.
The $600 enhanced unemployment benefits created by the CARES Act to help people who lost jobs during the pandemic are set to end July 31.
Kudlow said the extra benefits are a "disincentive" for people who may not want to return to work because the unemployment aid pays more than their regular salary, and mentioned there will be "some kind of bonus" for those who return to work. —Emma Newburger
9:25 a.m. ET — Key sectors hit hardest by the coronavirus are seeing improvement as the U.S. makes further reopening progress. Consumers are eating out more at restaurants, buying more homes and even traveling more.
To check out charts that illustrate signs of recovery in these sectors, click here. —Hannah Miller
8:54 a.m. ET — Travel restrictions are being lifted across Europe, but travelers from the U.S., Asia, Latin America and the Mideast aren't clear yet, the Associated Press reports.
Many European countries are opening back up and allowing travel from the EU, Britain and the other countries in the passport-free Schengen area, according to the AP.
One notable holdout to the travel reopening push is Spain, which still has another week under domestic travel restrictions and will open up to foreign travel on July 1, the news service reports. The country is, however, having a two-week trial for visitors on Monday when thousands of Germans are flying to Spain's Balearic Islands.
Germany, along with France and others, is lifting border checks Monday and rolling back a worldwide warning against nonessential travel to exempt European countries, according to the AP. Nonessential warnings are expected to remain in place for countries where there are still travel restrictions like Finland, Norway, Spain and Sweden. —Chris Eudaily, Associated Press
Read CNBC's previous coronavirus live coverage here: European nations sign deal with AstraZeneca for 400 million vaccine doses.