Dow futures drop 400 points as Wall Street set to extend last week's sharp losses

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) stands in lower Manhattan on the first day that traders are allowed back onto the historic floor of the exchange on May 26, 2020 in New York City.

Stock futures fell in overnight trading on Sunday, pointing to more losses ahead, as investors grapple with signs of a second wave of coronavirus cases amid the reopening economy.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped about 430 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were also down 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively.

The overnight action in futures markets followed a big pullback last week triggered by rising fears of a resurgence in the virus as well as investors' profit-taking after the massive comeback.

The Dow and S&P 500 lost 5.5% and 4.7% last week, respectively, while the Nasdaq shed 2.3%. All three major equity benchmarks suffered their worst week since March 20.

"The meltup may need to take a break, as sentiment has turned too bullish too rapidly," Ed Yardeni, president and chief investment strategist at Yardeni Research, said in a note on Sunday. "Now that reopening is happening, there's fear of suboptimal results: less social distancing triggering a second wave of the virus, followed by another round of lockdowns."

States in the reopening process including Alabama, California, Florida and North Carolina are reporting a rise in daily new coronavirus cases. Texas and North Carolina reported a record number of virus-related hospitalizations Saturday.

Meanwhile, Governor Andrew Cuomo warned New Yorkers against triggering a second wave of the coronavirus. He said on Sunday the state has received 25,000 complaints about businesses violating rules of the phased reopening, threatening to take liquor licenses from bars and restaurants.