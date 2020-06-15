Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Starbucks, Shopify, Intel, airlines & more

KeyBanc said in its upgrade of the stock that it was raising estimates to reflect "better" PC, 5G and datacenter dynamics.

"We view Intel as the best-positioned company to take advantage of the next wave of compute, beyond PCs, phones, and tablets. The Company is aggressively tackling new markets; quickly launching products on 10 nanometer; and unifying chips, software, and developers. ... .We are raising estimates moderately to reflect better PC, 5G, and datacenter dynamics relative to our expectations in April. Intel's 10 nanometer manufacturing has now hit its stride, with products launching throughout the year. Intel's CEO also appears to be gaining confidence, shaking Intel out of its recent malaise.