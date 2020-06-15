Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Starbucks, Shopify, Intel, airlines & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
KeyBanc said in its upgrade of the stock that it was raising estimates to reflect "better" PC, 5G and datacenter dynamics.
"We view Intel as the best-positioned company to take advantage of the next wave of compute, beyond PCs, phones, and tablets. The Company is aggressively tackling new markets; quickly launching products on 10 nanometer; and unifying chips, software, and developers. ... .We are raising estimates moderately to reflect better PC, 5G, and datacenter dynamics relative to our expectations in April. Intel's 10 nanometer manufacturing has now hit its stride, with products launching throughout the year. Intel's CEO also appears to be gaining confidence, shaking Intel out of its recent malaise.
Atlantic Equities said in its initiation of the stock that the company is well-positioned after the coronavirus crisis passes.
"We expect Starbucks to emerge from the current COVID crisis with market share gains, a US store base optimized for consumer consumption preferences and a more efficient cost structure. We see Starbucks as a quality growth company targeting HSD sales and DD EPS growth. That profile merits a premium valuation and we would look at the short term COVID-related weakness as an opportunity to buy into a fundamentally strong company with significant productivity drivers such as its US store base transformation plan and incremental expansion potential, most meaningfully in China."