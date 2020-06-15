London airport says passenger numbers may not return to pre-coronavirus levels until 2024

Passenger demand at London's second-largest airport may not return to pre-crisis levels for another three or four years as the sector grapples with severe disruption.

Airports have been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with airlines stopping or significantly reducing their flights in the wake of lockdowns and travel restrictions to contain Covid-19.

"We think it will take three to four years for Gatwick to come back to 2019 passenger volume levels," Stewart Wingate, chief executive officer of Gatwick, told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick Monday.

Gatwick reported just under 37 million passengers in the nine months to the end of 2019, an increase of 0.3% from the same period the year before.

The airport has also been under pressure after two big airlines announced plans to reduce or review their presence at Gatwick due to the current crisis. Virgin Atlantic said it will end its operations at the airport, while British Airways said it could not exclude the possibility of also closing its services there.

"We are very hopeful that British Airways will continue flying, we think they will, we certainly are doing everything we can to persuade them to continue to fly to and from Gatwick and Virgin (Atlantic) are holding on to their spots, so in three or four years, they are telling us, they certainly intend to come back to Gatwick," Wingate said.