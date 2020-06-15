Skip Navigation
Here's what Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the latest Fed move means for stocks

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Jeremy Siegel
David Orrell | CNBC

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only). 

The continued purchases by the Federal Reserve and the dry powder from the Treasury Department are poised to create a strong economy next year, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel said Monday. 

The Fed announced on Monday that it would begin purchasing individual corporate bonds on the secondary market in addition to exchange traded funds it is already buying. The move represents an expansion from the March 23 announcement of several programs  to support the markets. 