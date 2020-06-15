As Chinese listings 'migrate' from U.S. to Hong Kong, it could attract more than $500 billion to the city

Ten global partners of Alibaba beat the gong during the company's listing on the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Market on November 26, 2019.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index will likely be largely China-focused with a significant share of technology companies after the benchmark's revamp, according to American investment bank Jefferies.

In a major change announced last month, the 50-year-old Hang Seng index (HSI) will for the first time allow companies with primary listings overseas, as well as those with dual-class shares, to be included in the benchmark index.

Jefferies identified 31 Chinese companies currently listed in the U.S. that could potentially flock to Hong Kong. It said this "listing emigration" could attract up to $557 billion to the Asian financial hub.

Currently, companies listed in the U.S. can have a secondary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. But, before the latest rule change, they could not be included in the benchmark HSI, and by default, in the index funds that track the HSI.

The U.S. Senate also passed a bill last month which could essentially ban many Chinese companies from listing on American exchanges. That could drive many of them to instead list at home — on mainland Chinese exchanges, or in Hong Kong, analysts have said.

"The bottom line is that the evolution of the Hang Seng Index over the next 18 months will largely shift the index to a pure China one with a significant tech, e-commerce and IT weighting," Jefferies wrote in a note on Sunday.