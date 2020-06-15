Morgan Stanley doubles down on 'V-shaped recovery' and raises stock market forecast

Signage is displayed outside Morgan Stanley & Co. headquarters in the Times Square neighborhood of New York.

Morgan Stanley says it has greater confidence in a "V-shaped" recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, citing positive economic data and policy action from health authorities, governments and central banks.

It's this economic view that caused the investment firm to also raise its stock market outlook.

Economies around the world have begun to unwind lockdown measures implemented to curtail the spread of Covid-19, which has ravaged economic activity and set the global economy on course for a historic recession.