Trump to sign executive order on police reform Tuesday

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on police reform tomorrow, he said Monday, as activists ramp up pressure for an overhaul of U.S. policing practices.
The order is expected to include multiple measures, and will have language strengthening ways to track police misconduct, NBC News reported earlier Monday, citing attorney S. Lee Merritt, who said he will attend the signing ceremony in the Rose Garden on Tuesday.
Trump, speaking to reporters at a White House roundtable event Monday afternoon, said he believed the order would be comprehensive.
During an event in Dallas last week, the president said that the order would "encourage police departments nationwide to meet the most current professional standards of force" and de-escalation. He said "that means force, but force with compassion."
He did not provide further details at that time. The White House declined to comment Monday when asked for further details about the order.
The executive action comes as lawmakers of both parties work on their own legislative proposals to reform the police – an issue that became a central focus in recent weeks, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The death of Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died when a white officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest, sparked a protest movement that has drawn crowds of thousands of demonstrators across the country for multiple weeks.
