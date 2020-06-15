Trump vs. Biden: Americans split on who's better for their wallets, survey finds

If voters had to pick the next president today based on who is best for their personal finances, it could be a close race.

A survey from Bankrate.com finds that 36% of Americans believe President Donald Trump would be better for their finances, while 35% think former Vice President Joe Biden would be the top choice; 14% said neither and 15% said they don't know.

Those more likely to pick Trump based on this issue include white adults, baby boomers and the highest earners.

People who are more likely to select Biden include lower earners, Black adults, residents of Northeastern states and people who have four-year college degrees.

More from Personal Finance:

Additional stimulus legislation may be coming. Here's what could be in it

Dems, GOP spar over extension of extra $600 in unemployment benefits

Fed holds rates near zero — here's exactly what that means for your wallet

Voters likely to say neither Trump nor Biden would be better for their wallets include independents, millennials and the lowest earners.

The results show that not everyone feels OK about how well they are doing financially.

"There are a lot of aspects of the past 10-plus years, which was the length of the expansion, that didn't lift all boats," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com.

The online survey was conducted between June 3 and June 4 and included 1,343 adults. Bankrate did not provide a margin of error.