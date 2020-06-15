Trump administration wants to replace $600 unemployment benefit with back-to-work bonus

Larry Kudlow, director of the U.S. National Economic Council, speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, June 15, 2020.

The Trump administration wants to end enhanced unemployment benefits and replace them with a different policy, according to a senior aide.

Federal coronavirus relief legislation enacted in March authorized jobless Americans to receive an extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits.

Those payments are scheduled to end after July 31, which may lead to a sharp decrease in cash flow for the roughly 30 million people currently receiving the benefit.

The unemployment rate in April and May was higher than at any time since the Great Depression.

The Trump administration, in line with many congressional Republicans, wants the $600 payments to end. The administration believes they provide a disincentive to find work or return to a job, according to Larry Kudlow, the White House economic advisor.

More from Personal Finance

Trump vs. Biden: Americans split on who's better for their wallets

$600 unemployment benefits are 'life-saving' for this waiter

Additional stimulus legislation may be coming

The administration supports replacing the enhanced benefits, which are paid on top of traditional state-level benefits, with a cash bonus encouraging people to rejoin the workforce.

"The president is looking at a reform measure that would still provide some kind of bonus for returning to work, but it will not be as large and it will create an incentive to work," Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, said Sunday on CNN.

While Kudlow didn't elaborate on the specific form of a return-to-work bonus, a few existing proposals hint at what such a policy may look like.

One from Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, would replace the $600 weekly checks with temporary payments of $450 a week for those who return to work. Recipients would get the $450 plus their job's wages.

Another proposal, from Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, would let workers who accept a job offer keep two weeks' worth of $600 enhanced unemployment benefits. Normally, if someone finds work, they would lose their unemployment benefits. The concept is comparable to a $1,200 "hiring bonus," Brady said.