New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily news conference Monday on the Covid-19 outbreak as the state pushes further into reopening and protests over the killing of George Floyd continue to bring thousands together in cities across the country.

Last week, Cuomo allowed five central and upstate regions to move to phase three of reopening, permitting restaurants to reopen for indoor dining. New York has continued to see a decline in new cases as the state gradually reopens.

As other states that were among the first and most aggressive to reopen, such as Arizona and Texas, see a surge in cases and hospitalizations, Cuomo has touted New York's reopening strategy.

"We've had the most science-based, the most informed reopening, I think it's fair to say, in the country," Cuomo said at a news briefing last week. "It is nothing about intuition, nothing about politics. Look at the numbers. Follow the numbers."

The coronavirus has infected more than 383,324 people in New York state and killed at least 30,825 people across the state as of Monday. Once the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, New York has managed to drive down the number of daily new infections while other states in the South and the West have seen a rise.

