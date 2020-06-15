Watch: The World Health Organization holds a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic

[CNBC's video player is unavailable for this event. To watch the WHO's press conference live, click here.]

The World Health Organization is holding a briefing Monday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 7.9 million people worldwide and killed at least 434,060, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

WHO officials warned last week that the pandemic continues to expand in many countries even as new cases decline in some countries in Europe and Asia.

"We are concerned that we are still very much on the upswing of this pandemic in many countries, particularly in the global south," Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's emergencies program, said. "We are concerned that some countries are having difficulties in exiting the so-called lockdowns as they're seeing an increase of cases again."

In the U.S., early hot spots such as New York state are on the decline, while cases are on the rise in places like Florida, Texas and Arizona, which removed shelter-in-place orders much earlier.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid -19 outbreak.