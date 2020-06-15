Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

Traders work during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 16, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City.

The Fed announced Monday it would buy individual corporate bonds in the secondary market. The news sent the major averages to their session highs. This latest announcement builds on that program and shows the Fed will continue to support credit markets during the coronavirus.

Shares of major tech companies led the way higher for the broader market. Facebook gained 1.7% while Amazon and Netflix each advanced more than 1% as well. Bank shares added to the gains, with JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup both rising about 1.4%.

Data on U.S. retail sales and industrial production are scheduled for Tuesday. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will testify in front of Congress.

