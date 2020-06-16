A look back at the CNBC Disruptor 50: 8 years, 209 companies

The past year may have been most notable for the Disruptor 50 company that failed to go public (The We Company), but several high-profile Disruptor IPOs were successfully brought to market (Peloton, Casper, Progyny, The RealReal). Some of those deals, like at-home fitness company Peloton, look prescient in the coronavirus-changed world, while DoorDash filed an initial draft IPO document shortly before stay-at-home orders made its business boom like never before. Now, after the pandemic halted any new deals, IPO filings are restarting (Lemonade).
A total of 44 of the 209 companies named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 list over the past eight years have become public companies through an IPO or direct listing (a few have been acquired since).
Since last year's list, six Disruptors have been acquired, with Charles Schwab most recently buying investing start-up Motif. In early March of 2019, just prior to the release of the CNBC Disruptor 50 list, Airbnb bought hotel-booking service HotelTonight. In all, 28 past Disruptors have been acquired by large public incumbents, including deals made by dominant technology companies, such as Facebook and Alphabet, and in the past year alone by Microsoft, Hewlett Packard and Verizon.
Eight past Disruptors have ceased operations — no surprise in the high-risk world of venture capital investing and start-up formation.
Below is the complete history of the CNBC Disruptor 50, with details on each of the 209 start-ups to make the list between 2013 and 2020. Read more about the 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 list and how we chose it.
KEY:
I = ineligible due to company age
A = acquired
P = public
X = shut down
*In 2013 the CNBC Disruptor 50 was an unranked list.
|Company
|2020 rank
|2019 rank
|2018 rank
|2017 rank
|2016 rank
|2015 rank
|2014 rank
|2013 made the list*
|Material changes
|23andMe
|-
|46
|7
|12
|5
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|3D Robotics
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|Adyen
|P
|P
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO June 13, 2018.
|Aereo
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|7
|Yes
|Bankrupt Nov. 21, 2014. It was later purchased by DVR company TiVo for $1 million in March 2015.
|Affirm
|23
|33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Airbnb
|41
|7
|3
|1
|2
|5
|41
|Yes
|-
|Airtable
|-
|36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AngelList
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|-
|-
|Apeel
|34
|48
|48
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Appito
|A
|A
|P
|P
|-
|-
|30
|-
|IPO Sept. 23, 2016. Acquired by Vista Equity Partners Nov. 11, 2018.
|Atlassian
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|-
|-
|Yes
|IPO Dec. 10, 2015.
|Attabotics
|38
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Audax Health
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|Yes
|Acquired by United Health Care Feb. 19, 2014.
|Auris Health
|A
|A
|46
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Acquired by Johnson & Johnson Feb. 12, 2019.
|Beautycounter
|48
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Better.com
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Betterment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|36
|45
|-
|-
|Bill.com
|P
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|37
|-
|IPO Dec. 12, 2019.
|Birchbox
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|43
|50
|-
|-
|Blippar
|X
|X
|-
|30
|9
|19
|-
|-
|Entered into administration in UK court and laid off all employees Dec. 18, 2018. Its assets were later acquired by Candy Capital in January 2019.
|Bloom Energy
|P
|P
|-
|23
|6
|3
|-
|-
|IPO July 25, 2018.
|Blue Apron
|P
|P
|P
|42
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO June 29, 2017.
|Boku
|P
|P
|P
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|IPO Nov. 20, 2017.
|Box
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|-
|Yes
|IPO Jan. 23, 2015.
|BrightRoll
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|27
|-
|Acquired by Yahoo Nov. 11, 2014.
|Bromium
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Acquired by HP Sept. 19, 2019.
|Butterfly Network
|32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|BuzzFeed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|C3.ai
|37
|50
|32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Formerly known as C3 IoT.
|Casper
|P
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO Feb. 6, 2020.
|Castlight Health
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|Yes
|IPO March 17, 2014.
|ChargePoint
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|-
|-
|Chime
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|CircleUp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|CLEAR
|39
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cloudera
|P
|P
|P
|P
|14
|-
|-
|-
|IPO April 28, 2017.
|CloudFlare
|P
|-
|-
|-
|24
|-
|-
|-
|IPO Sept. 13, 2019.
|Cohesity
|-
|32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coinbase
|-
|-
|10
|-
|-
|31
|35
|-
|-
|Convoy
|47
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cool Planet Energy Systems
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|-
|-
|Coupang
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coursera
|4
|21
|42
|26
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|CrowdStrike
|P
|-
|27
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO June 12, 2019.
|Cylance
|A
|A
|-
|9
|40
|-
|-
|-
|Acquired by Blackberry Nov. 16, 2018.
|DAQRI
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|-
|-
|-
|Shut down September 2019.
|Darktrace
|-
|-
|34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Databricks
|36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dataminr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|43
|-
|13
|-
|-
|Dave
|26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Deezer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Diamond Foundry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Didi Chuxing
|30
|2
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DocuSign
|P
|P
|P
|39
|-
|13
|29
|-
|IPO April 27, 2018.
|Dollar Shave Club
|A
|A
|A
|A
|-
|37
|-
|-
|Acquired by Unilever July 19, 2016.
|Domo
|P
|P
|-
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO June 29, 2018.
|DoorDash
|12
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|P
|-
|-
|-
|-
|45
|-
|-
|IPO April 24, 2020.
|Drawbridge
|-
|-
|40
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Acquired by Microsoft/LinkedIn May 29, 2019.
|Dropbox
|P
|P
|P
|36
|42
|6
|24
|Yes
|IPO March 23, 2018.
|Duolingo
|42
|28
|35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eat JUST
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|36
|-
|Formerly known as Hampton Creek Foods.
|EcoMotors
|X
|X
|X
|-
|-
|-
|22
|-
|Shut down September 2017.
|Ellevest
|-
|45
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Etsy
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|3
|Yes
|IPO April 1, 2015.
|Ezetap
|-
|-
|19
|16
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fanatics
|-
|25
|45
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Flexport
|-
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Flirtey
|-
|-
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|40
|-
|-
|Foursquare
|-
|-
|-
|46
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|Fullscreen
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|21
|-
|Acquired by Otter Media/Chernin Group/AT&T Sept. 22, 2014.
|GENBAND
|A
|A
|A
|-
|-
|22
|-
|-
|Merged with Sonus Networks May 23, 2017.
|Getaround
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|Ginger.io
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|Ginkgo Bioworks
|44
|19
|21
|7
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GitHub
|A
|A
|49
|22
|48
|20
|6
|-
|Acquired by Microsoft June 4, 2018.
|Gojek
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|goPuff
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GoodRx
|20
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grab
|16
|4
|6
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GreenSky
|P
|P
|-
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO May 24, 2018.
|Guild Education
|45
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gusto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|-
|-
|Formerly known as ZenPayroll.
|HackerRank
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|-
|-
|-
|Heal
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Healthy.io
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hearsay Social
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|39
|-
|-
|-
|HotelTonight
|A
|A
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Acquired by Airbnb March 7, 2019.
|Houzz
|-
|43
|31
|6
|11
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Humacyte
|I
|-
|-
|-
|37
|-
|-
|-
|Ineligible due to age beginning in 2019.
|IEX
|-
|-
|-
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Illumio
|-
|-
|44
|32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Impossible Foods
|49
|27
|-
|-
|-
|42
|-
|-
|-
|Indigo Ag
|3
|1
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|InMobi
|-
|12
|41
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|INRIX
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|Instacart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|50
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Intarcia Therapeutics
|-
|I
|-
|-
|-
|29
|-
|-
|Ineligible due to age starting in 2019.
|Jaunt
|A
|-
|-
|25
|47
|-
|-
|-
|Acquired by Verizon Sept. 30, 2019.
|Kabam
|A
|A
|A
|A
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Acquired by Netmarble Jan. 25, 2017.
|Kabbage
|24
|14
|-
|-
|35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K Health
|35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kickstarter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|49
|Yes
|-
|Klarna
|5
|-
|-
|-
|8
|33
|-
|-
|-
|Kumu Networks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|44
|-
|-
|Kymeta
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|46
|Yes
|-
|LanzaTech
|43
|15
|26
|-
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lemonade
|17
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lending Club
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|33
|Yes
|IPO Dec. 11, 2014.
|LightSail Energy
|X
|X
|X
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Shut down January 2018.
|LISNR
|-
|41
|22
|-
|45
|12
|-
|-
|-
|LiveU
|A
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Luminar
|-
|-
|47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lyft
|P
|P
|5
|2
|27
|-
|-
|-
|IPO March 29, 2019.
|MakerBot
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|Yes
|Acquired by Stratasys June 19, 2013.
|Marqeta
|33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Medium
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MicroSeismic
|I
|I
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Ineligible due to age starting in 2019.
|Moderna Therapeutics
|P
|P
|-
|18
|41
|1
|8
|-
|IPO Dec. 7, 2018.
|MongoDB
|P
|P
|P
|27
|19
|27
|42
|-
|IPO Oct. 19, 2017.
|Motif Investing
|A
|-
|-
|-
|44
|23
|4
|-
|Acquired by Charles Schwab May 7, 2020.
|Movandi
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Narrative Science
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|46
|-
|-
|-
|Nauto
|-
|40
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nebula
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|31
|-
|Bankrupt April 1, 2015.
|Nest Labs
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|Yes
|Acquired by Google Jan. 13, 2014.
|Neteera
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nexmo
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|-
|39
|-
|Acquired by Vonage on May 5, 2016.
|Nextdoor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|49
|-
|-
|-
|Niantic
|-
|38
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nutanix
|P
|P
|P
|P
|-
|44
|-
|-
|IPO Sept. 30, 2016.
|Okta
|P
|P
|P
|P
|38
|-
|-
|-
|IPO April 7, 2017.
|Opendoor
|-
|35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Opower
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|P
|P
|Yes
|IPO April 4, 2014. Acquired by Oracle on May 1, 2016.
|Optoro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|38
|-
|-
|-
|Oscar Health
|-
|-
|12
|-
|17
|17
|43
|-
|-
|OUYA
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|-
|-
|Yes
|Acquired by Razer July 28, 2015.
|Palantir
|I
|34
|33
|8
|4
|7
|5
|Yes
|Ineligible due to age starting in 2020.
|Payoneer
|-
|-
|13
|40
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Peloton
|P
|9
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO Sept. 26, 2019.
|Persado
|-
|-
|-
|48
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Personal Capital
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|17
|-
|-
|Phononic
|-
|17
|-
|33
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Picarro
|I
|I
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Ineligible due to age starting in 2019.
|P
|P
|36
|31
|46
|35
|32
|Yes
|IPO April 18, 2019.
|Progyny
|P
|30
|15
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO Oct. 25, 2019.
|Pure Storage
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|16
|19
|-
|IPO Oct. 6, 2015.
|Qualtrics
|A
|A
|-
|28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Acquired by SAP Nov. 12, 2018.
|Qubole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|48
|-
|-
|-
|Quid
|A
|-
|-
|50
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Formerly known as Quid. Merged with Netbase and began operating under the combined name Netbase Quid on Jan. 28, 2020.
|Quirky
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|15
|18
|Yes
|Bankrupt Sept. 22, 2015.
|Redfin
|P
|P
|P
|-
|-
|-
|34
|-
|IPO July 28, 2017.
|Rent the Runway
|-
|5
|9
|-
|-
|28
|38
|Yes
|-
|Rethink Robotics
|X
|X
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Shut down October 2018.
|Ripple
|28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Robinhood
|46
|47
|38
|43
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Root Insurance
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SentinelOne
|31
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shape Security
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|-
|-
|Shapeways
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|Shopify
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|-
|Yes
|IPO May 21, 2015.
|SimpliVity
|A
|A
|A
|A
|22
|-
|-
|-
|Acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprise Jan. 17, 2017.
|Skillz
|-
|31
|-
|41
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Skybox Imaging
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|14
|-
|Acquired by Google June 10, 2014.
|Slack
|P
|-
|-
|-
|23
|9
|-
|-
|Direct stock listing June 20, 2019.
|Snap
|P
|P
|P
|P
|16
|50
|48
|-
|IPO March 2, 2017. Formerly known as Snapchat.
|Snowflake
|40
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SoFi
|8
|26
|50
|45
|49
|25
|-
|-
|-
|SpaceX
|I
|I
|1
|14
|30
|2
|1
|Yes
|Ineligible due to age starting in 2019.
|SparkCognition
|-
|-
|-
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Spotify
|P
|P
|P
|35
|25
|47
|9
|Yes
|Direct stock listing April 3, 2018.
|Square
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|40
|-
|Yes
|IPO Nov. 19, 2015.
|Stripe
|1
|13
|43
|49
|29
|-
|15
|-
|-
|SugarCRM
|I
|I
|-
|-
|-
|32
|-
|-
|Ineligible due to age starting in 2019.
|SurveyMonkey
|P
|P
|14
|15
|32
|14
|-
|-
|IPO Sept. 26, 2018.
|Synack
|-
|42
|-
|38
|20
|21
|-
|-
|-
|TALA
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Teespring
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tempus
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Textio
|-
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|The RealReal
|P
|-
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO June 28, 2019.
|THINX
|-
|-
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TransferWise
|-
|23
|11
|-
|-
|8
|16
|-
|-
|Trulioo
|27
|-
|-
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tumblr
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|Yes
|Acquired by Yahoo May 20, 2013. Sold to Automattic on Aug. 12, 2019.
|Twilio
|P
|P
|P
|P
|39
|41
|47
|Yes
|IPO June 23, 2016.
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|P
|Yes
|IPO Nov. 7, 2013.
|Uber
|P
|P
|2
|19
|1
|4
|10
|Yes
|IPO May 10, 2019.
|Udacity
|-
|-
|8
|10
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|UiPath
|50
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Uptake
|-
|49
|39
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Veniam
|-
|-
|-
|34
|28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Veritas Genetics
|-
|44
|30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Virta Health
|-
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Warby Parker
|-
|-
|-
|47
|-
|10
|2
|Yes
|-
|Waze
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|Yes
|Acquired by Google June 11, 2013.
|Wealthfront
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34
|20
|Yes
|-
|The We Company
|-
|3
|23
|3
|34
|-
|-
|-
|Formerly known as WeWork.
|WeLab
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|Yes
|Acquired by Facebook Feb. 19, 2014.
|Xant.ai
|-
|-
|-
|-
|31
|-
|-
|-
|Formerly known as InsideSales.com.
|Xiaohongshu
|-
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Xiaomi
|P
|P
|28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IPO July 9, 2018.
|Yext
|P
|P
|P
|P
|-
|-
|28
|-
|IPO April 13, 2017.
|YITU Technology
|-
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Zipline
|7
|39
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Formerly known as Zipline International.
|ZocDoc
|I
|I
|-
|44
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|Ineligible due to age starting in 2019.
|Zuora
|P
|P
|P
|-
|-
|-
|11
|-
|IPO April 12, 2018.