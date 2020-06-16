Japan up nearly 3% as Asia stocks jump following overnight Wall Street comeback

Shares in Asia jumped in Tuesday morning trade following a dramatic bounce back overnight on Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 in Japan surged 2.86% in early trade while the Topix index advanced 2.49%. Over in South Korea, the Kospi soared 3.1%. Stocks in Australia also traded higher, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 1.28%. Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.92% higher.

Central bank watch

Investors on Tuesday will likely focus on central bank announcements, with the Reserve Bank of Australia set to release the minutes of its recent monetary policy meeting at around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN. The Bank of Japan is also set to release its monetary policy statement sometime on Tuesday. The U.S. Federal Reserve announced Monday more measures to support the market. The Fed said it would buy individual corporate bonds, marking a broader approach to corporate bond buying. Previously indicating it would eventually buy bonds on the primary market, Monday's announcement by the U.S. central bank marked an expansion of that into the secondary market. The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.565 after slipping from levels above 97 seen earlier.