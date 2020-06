People carry goods out of a side entrance of the Jingshen seafood market in Beijing on June 13, 2020. - The market was closed for disinfection and investigation on June 12 after it was found that a newly identified coronavirus patient had visited it.

Beijing's city government on Tuesday raised its COVID-19 emergency response level to II from III, according to state media.

The Chinese capital has been battling with a fresh outbreak of the new coronavirus, with more than a 100 new cases confirmed in recent days.