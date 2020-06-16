Coronavirus vaccine will be made free for Americans who can't afford it, U.S. officials say

A nurse wears personal protective equipment (PPE) as she cares for a coronavirus COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit (I.C.U.) at Regional Medical Center on May 21, 2020 in San Jose, California.

The coronavirus vaccine will be provided free of charge to Americans who can't afford it, the Trump administration announced Tuesday.

Any American who is "vulnerable, who cannot afford the vaccine and desires the vaccine, we will provide it for free," a senior administration official told reporters during a press briefing Tuesday morning.

The administration is also working with insurers, the official said. Some commercial insurers have expressed "eagerness" to cover the vaccine without a co-pay, the official said, adding most are already covering coronavirus-related services.

"We will work with them to get the vaccines distributed through the typical channels that they use" such as retail pharmacies and physician offices, the official said. "Our role in the federal government is to ensure anyone who is vulnerable, who can not afford it and desires it gets it."

Public health experts have urged U.S. leaders to make a coronavirus vaccine available to everyone, not just those who can afford it.