36. Databricks

Six-year-old Databricks, a technology start-up based in San Francisco, is on a mission: to help data teams solve the world's toughest problems, from security-threat detection to cancer and Covid-19 drug development. It does this by building and running a data and AI infrastructure platform so customers — Comcast, Shell, Expedia and Regeneron, to name a few — can focus on the challenges that are central to their own missions.

Last April the company announced its open-source project, called Delta Lake. This project enables organizations to transform their existing messy data lakes — centralized repositories that can store structured and unstructured data — into clean Delta Lakes with high-quality data, thereby accelerating their data and machine learning initiatives. The company has entered into a number of partnerships. It's working with Microsoft on the open-source project, MLflow, and is partnering with Informatica to accelerate the development of intelligent data pipelines.

The same month, it added Covid-19 data sets on its platform and workbooks on how to analyze the information. This is a research hub that includes blogs and other resources to keep the data industry informed on drug development, clinical trials, patient tracking and disease modeling and detection.

Earlier this year, Databricks opened a major engineering center in Toronto. Many Canadians go south to the U.S., often for better pay or work. The company said it opened the engineering center to make sure the most talented engineers can work on cutting-edge technologies in Canada. In October the company raised another $400 million in funding, giving it a valuation of $6.2 billion. CEO and co-founder Ali Ghodsi told TechCrunch in October, after the last funding round, that an IPO is "definitely going to happen down the line in the not-too-distant future."