12. DoorDash

The coronavirus pandemic may have driven people from restaurants to eating at home, but that doesn't mean everyone has been cooking. Food-delivery platforms like DoorDash have been busier than ever. The San Francisco-based company is the country's biggest platform, connecting customers with their favorite restaurants in more than 5,000 cities in all 50 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Australia. DoorDash partners with over 310,000 restaurants, including The Cheesecake Factory, Wendy's, Chipotle, Chick-Fil-A and McDonald's. It's a crowded field, with DoorDash battling UberEats, GrubHub, and Postmates for dominance.

To help its hard-hit restaurant partners during the pandemic, DoorDash eliminated or reduced some of the commission fees it charges. DoorDash, and other third-party aggregators, can charge restaurants commissions as high as 30% on the orders they deliver. Internally, the company is supplying masks, hand sanitizer, gloves and wipes for its Dashers —the folks who make the deliveries. The company also launched partnerships with convenience stores such as 7-Eleven and Wawa to offer delivery of essential household products from more than 1,800 stores across the country.

The company was started by Tony Xu, Andy Fang and Stanley Tang when they were students at Stanford and couldn't find enough restaurants that delivered in their area. To date DoorDash has raised an astounding $2 billion from investors including Temasek Holdings, Dragoneer Investment Group, Sequoia Capital and DST Global. New partnerships include one with Wyndham to connect consumers with on-demand food access across its 3,700 hotels.