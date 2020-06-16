European markets head for higher open after U.S. rally on Fed's additional support

European stocks are expected to open higher Tuesday as investors react to the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest announcement and focus on central bank action around the world.

London's FTSE is seen 161 points higher at the open, at 6,217, while Germany's DAX is expected to open 378 point higher at 12,292, France's CAC 40 is seen 142 points ahead at 4,691 and Italy's FTSE MIB is expected to open 536 points higher at 19,514, according to IG.

Investors on Tuesday are likely to be focused on central bank announcements, particularly after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced Monday more measures to support the market.

The Fed said it would buy individual corporate bonds, marking a broader approach to corporate bond buying. Previously indicating it would eventually buy bonds on the primary market, Monday's announcement by the U.S. central bank marked an expansion of that into the secondary market.

Shares in Asia jumped on Tuesday morning trade, tracking a dramatic rebound overnight on Wall Street following the Fed's announcement.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia released minutes of its June monetary policy meeting in which the central bank's board "recognised that the substantial, coordinated and unprecedented easing of fiscal and monetary policy in Australia was helping the economy through this difficult period."

"It was likely that this fiscal and monetary support would be required for some time," the RBA minutes said. The Bank of Japan is also set to release its monetary policy statement sometime on Tuesday.

On the data front, U.K. unemployment claims data is due and Germany's ZEW economic sentiment survey for June is released. There are no major earnings Tuesday.