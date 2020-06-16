Pro athletes have a new home after sports firm GSE Worldwide acquires talent agency

Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

New York-based sports marketing and management agency GSE has completed its acquisition of Grutman Sports, a talent agency in a deal that is the first transaction to expand its football division to player representation, the company announced Tuesday.

Former Grutman CEO Ian Grutman will now work with Russ Spielman, GSE president of sports marketing, to build off-field marketing strategies for its National Football League roster.

Spielman said the move adds youth to its football marketing, targeting individual sponsors only interested in signing "younger, active players." Terms of GSE's acquisition were not made available.

"You have to have a constant infusion of young talent. This got us a lot younger, a lot quicker," said Spielman, praising Grutman's track record of recruiting younger NFL stars.

Grutman primarily represented NFL athletes' off-the-field marketing negotiating deals for players including New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Cleveland Browns wide receiver, Jarvis Landry, who became he first NFL-player ambassador for clothing-retail company H&M.

GSE is also known for representing some of the more notable legends in sports, including NFL players Steve Young, Warren Moon, Bo Jackson and Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell. Last June, GSE also acquired golf agency Impact Point AG, whose clients include PGA Tour golfers Sergio Garcia and Vijay Singh.