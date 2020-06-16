Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
CNBC Disruptor 50
The 2020 CNBC Disruptors are 50 private companies at the epicenter of a changing world, poised to emerge from the pandemic as the next generation of billion-dollar businesses.
CNBC Disruptor 50

These are the 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 companies

CNBC.com staff@CNBC

In the eighth annual Disruptor 50 list, CNBC identifies private companies whose breakthroughs are influencing business and market competition at an accelerated pace. They are poised to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic with tech platforms that have the power to dominate. The start-ups making the 2020 Disruptor list are at the epicenter of a world changing in previously unimaginable ways, turning ideas in cybersecurity, education, health IT, logistics/delivery, fintech and agriculture into a new wave of billion-dollar businesses. 

A majority of them, in fact, already are billion-dollar businesses: 36 disruptors this year are unicorns that have already reached or passed the $1 billion valuation mark. Maybe more important this year: 37 have hired new employees since the pandemic began, and 19 have pivoted their products or launched new ones to meet the challenges of the pandemic.

The 50 companies selected using the proprietary Disruptor 50 methodology have raised over $74 billion in venture capital, according to PitchBook, at an implied Disruptor 50 list market valuation of near-$277 billion. Technology is already a major part of our daily lives and the public markets, and that will only increase on the other side of Covid-19, from the future of food supply to health-care diagnostics and the way we shop, study, work and pay.

1StripeUnlocking the lockdown's biggest value
2CoupangBeating Bezos at his own online game?
3Indigo AgricultureThe future of farming is carbon negative
4CourseraOnline ed's biggest test begins
5KlarnaNo online sale left behind
6TempusPrecision medicine for the Covid crisis
7ZiplineMedicine takes flight autonomously
8SoFiThe future of your financial future
9Neteera TechnologiesContactless health
10GojekIndonesia's original ridehail, growing up
11WeLabBranchless banking
12DoorDashThe most in-demand in on-demand
13HealThe next big thing in medicine: housecalls?
14MovandiA network key to the 5G future
15Better.comClosing the mortgage gap online
16GrabSoutheast Asia's super app
17LemonadeA.I.-ing the end of the insurance agent
18Root InsuranceReplacing demographics with real driver data
19Healthy.ioHome-based health testing
20GoodRxTechnology tackling the high cost of health care
21Eat JUSTJust the egg, no chicken
22goPuffThe convenience store gets more convenient
23AffirmBuilding new credit history
24KabbageA main street lending lifeline
25ChimeNo-fee banking
26DaveTaking down the overdraft Goliath
27TruliooVerification for a more virtual world
28RippleA crypto answer to money transfer
29TalaMaking microloans add up to a billion
30Didi ChuxingRiding a post-Covid pickup in China
31SentinelOneCybercrime is up; so are defenses
32Butterfly NetworkA smarter ultrasound
33MarqetaPaying with a full deck of cards
34ApeelRidding the world of rotten produce
35K HealthPrimary (smartphone) care
36DatabricksData help for data nerds
37C3.aiThe world's biggest brains building an even bigger one
38AttaboticsAmazon's ant-size competition
39CLEARBiometric screening for a new world of hidden dangers
40SnowflakeA data warehouse in the cloud
41AirbnbYour delayed destination
42DuolingoThe universal language
43Lanza TechA carbon-capture moonshot
44Ginkgo BioworksThe world's most advanced manufacturing
45Guild EducationUpskilling America
46RobinhoodThe new bull market-makers
47ConvoyA monster trucking problem solved
48BeautycounterA makeover for the cosmetics industry
49Impossible FoodsDoesn't seem so impossible anymore, does it?
50UiPathThe robots are coming for your boring, repetitive job