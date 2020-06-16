Powell warns of 'significant uncertainty' about the recovery and says small businesses are at risk

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a hearing on "The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress," in front of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on February 12, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned Tuesday about "significant uncertainty" regarding the pace of the U.S. economic recovery and said small businesses and lower-income and minority Americans are particularly at risk.

During the first day of his semiannual testimony before Congress, Powell told the Senate banking committee that while some indicators have shown improvement, there's still a long way to go as the economy regains its footing from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The levels of output and employment remain far below their pre-pandemic levels, and significant uncertainty remains about the timing and strength of the recovery," he said in prepared remarks. "Much of that economic uncertainty comes from uncertainty about the path of the disease and the effects of measures to contain it. Until the public is confident that the disease is contained, a full recovery is unlikely."

The warning was essentially a repeat of cautionary remarks he made last Wednesday following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting that may have contributed to a steep sell-off on Wall Street the following day.

The U.S. entered recession in February, a month before the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research. Unprecedented job losses occurred in March and April, followed by a sharp increase in May that accompanied big gains in retail sales and real estate.

As the nation was shuttered, the Fed and Congress provided unprecedented levels of monetary and fiscal support that included a potential for trillions of dollars in liquidity and lending programs.