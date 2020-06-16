Seoul: North Korea blew up liaison office as tensions rise

The North Korean flag is seen at mast past the barbed wire fencing of the North Korean embassy in Malaysia on March 27, 2017.

South Korea says that North Korea has exploded an inter-Korean liaison office building just north of the tense Korean border.

Seoul's Unification Ministry says the destruction of the building at the North Korean border town of Kaesong happened at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday.

North Korea had earlier threatened to demolish the building as it stepped up its fiery rhetoric over Seoul's failure to stop activists from flying propaganda leaflets across the border.

Some experts say North Korea is expressing its frustration because Seoul is unable to resume joint economic projects due to U.S.-led sanctions.