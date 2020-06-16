5 jobs with six-figure salaries that let you work from home

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, only a small share of employees worked from home five days a week. Now, the majority of the workforce has gone remote.
That's likely to be one of the most enduring societal changes of the coronavirus pandemic.
Freed from monotonous commutes and cubicles, most employees say they don't want to go back to the office. And many companies have said they're going to let more and more employees work from home in the future.
Like the idea of remote work but not sure what you want to do?
Julia Pollak, a labor economist at online jobs marketplace ZipRecruiter, prepared a list for CNBC of jobs that let you work from home — while earning a six-figure salary.
A solutions architect works with IT specialists, developers and everyday people to build computer systems.
Average annual pay: $133,270
Number of job openings as of June 10: 2,810
Cloud engineers create, monitor and implement cloud technologies for a business.
Average annual pay: $128,837
Number of job openings as of June 10: 2,160
Actuaries calculate the financial risk of potential events, often for insurance companies.
Average annual pay: $122,402
Number of job openings as of June 10: 581
Data scientists collect and analyze data to help companies recognize patterns and trends.
Average annual pay: $119,413
Number of job openings as of June 10: 4,837
A mobile application developer is a computer software engineer who creates and tests apps for computers, mobile phones and tablets.
Average annual pay: $117,101
Number of job openings as of June 10: 1,828
