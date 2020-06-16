5 jobs with six-figure salaries that let you work from home

Around 60% of the workforce has become remote amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, only a small share of employees worked from home five days a week. Now, the majority of the workforce has gone remote.

That's likely to be one of the most enduring societal changes of the coronavirus pandemic.

Freed from monotonous commutes and cubicles, most employees say they don't want to go back to the office. And many companies have said they're going to let more and more employees work from home in the future.

Like the idea of remote work but not sure what you want to do?

Julia Pollak, a labor economist at online jobs marketplace ZipRecruiter, prepared a list for CNBC of jobs that let you work from home — while earning a six-figure salary.