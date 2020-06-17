Half of recent high school grads have changed their plans due to coronavirus

Students at the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School graduation ceremony on May 06, 2020 in Bradley, Illinois.

The future is suddenly looking very different for new high school graduates thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, 49% of the Class of 2020 have changed their plans as a result of the crisis, according to a survey by Junior Achievement and the PMI Educational Foundation.

Of those who made a shift, 36% said they will now work, 32% expect to delay their start date for college, and 16% changed the career path they wish to pursue. The survey, conducted by Wakefield Research between May 21 and May 29, polled 1,000 U.S. teens graduating high school in 2020.

While the findings aren't necessarily surprising, it does highlight the need to help teens navigate the current climate, said Ed Grocholski, senior vice president of Junior Achievement USA.

"A lot of these high school grads are making these decisions without really knowing for sure yet what's going to happen in the fall," he said.

"This probably has more do to do with their family financial situation then what college experience will look like."