A pair of iconic Nike shoes could draw $150,000 at auction

A beat up pair of white waffle spike shoes that were handmade in the early 1970s are expected to fetch up to $150,000 at auction.

If that price tag looks high, that's because these are no ordinary running sneakers. The sneakers are the first ever shoes created by Bill Bowerman, a Nike co-founder and the legendary track coach at the University of Oregon.

Sotheby's said that these shoes mark the first and only pair hand-crafted by Bill Bowerman to ever appear at auction. The shoes were made for John Mays, a runner on Bowerman's track team, and have remained in his possession ever since. A second pair of the Bowerman shoes live in the University Archives of the Knight Library at the University of Oregon.

"Often times, Bill would talk to me about a new company he was involved with. I didn't pay much attention to it at the time. One day, he asked me to help test a new sprint spike shoe he was designing. Of course, I agreed and was excited to be chosen," Mays told Sotheby's.