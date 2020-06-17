Legal & General CEO urges UK government to adopt one-meter social-distancing measures

The chief executive of British insurer Legal & General told CNBC Wednesday that the government should follow in the footsteps of other countries and adopt one-meter social-distancing guidelines.

"I think business could adapt much, much better, including your own business, but every business on a one-meter rule," Nigel Wilson, chief executive of Legal & General, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

"We are at the outer limit, two meters is the outer limit, a lot more countries are at one meter right now and that seems to be working," he added.

His comments come after some business leaders and lawmakers have called on the government to relax the guidelines.

Downing Street said earlier this week that a review into the two-meter social distancing rule, designed to curb the spread of the virus, would be completed over the coming weeks.