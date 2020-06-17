Coronavirus live updates: Denmark to cull infected mink; Germany's CureVac targeting mid-2021 for potential vaccine

The coronavirus outbreak continues to expand in some states across the U.S., with Arizona on Tuesday reporting a record high number of new confirmed cases and Texas reporting a record number of people in the hospital with Covid-19. Some state and federal officials, including Vice President Mike Pence continue to downplay the outbreak, calling it "overblown." This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 8.19 million

Global deaths: At least 444,111

U.S. cases: More than 2.13 million

U.S. deaths: At least 116,963 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Firm says UV light can 'degrade' coronavirus

8:04 a.m. ET — Dutch lighting firm Signify says one of its ultraviolet lights can "degrade" the coronavirus in just a few seconds. The company, which is the world's biggest lighting maker, tested its latest technology with researchers at Boston University and found that the exposure of the virus to UV light helps to destroy it. Eric Rondolat, Signify CEO, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" that the company's UV light is able to eradicate 96% of the coronavirus with three seconds of exposure. That goes up to 99% for six seconds of exposure. —Sam Shead

Denmark to cull mink following outbreak at farm

7:20 a.m. ET — An outbreak of the coronavirus at a farm in Denmark means that the whole stock will now be culled, Denmark's Veterinary and Food Administration said Wednesday. The administration had analyzed samples from 34 animals at a mink farm in northern Jutland, after discovering that an individual with Covid-19 was associated with the farm. "Since this is the first time a coronary infection has been found in a Danish mink herd, the government has decided as a precaution that the infected mink herd must be killed, in order to minimize the risk of possible spread of infection," the administration said on its website. Similar coronavirus outbreaks have been discovered previously in the Netherlands, and the Dutch government also proceeded with culls of tens of thousands of mink, which are bred for their fur, after infections were detected. —Holly Ellyatt

Germany's CureVac says vaccine candidate could hit the market by mid-2021

7:14 a.m. ET — German biotech firm CureVac has received regulatory approval and plans to "promptly" start a phase one human trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine candidate, the company announced. The phase one trial will be conducted in Germany and Belgium and include 168 health participants, the company said. CureVac added on a conference call that the potential vaccine could hit the market by mid-2021, Reuters reported, though it will first have to prove to be safe for humans and effective against the virus. "We are convinced that we are on the right track with our SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate," Dr. Mariola Fotin-Mleczek, CureVac's chief technology officer, said in a statement, adding that early evidence from animal experiments has been positive. "We now look forward to confirm these results in humans." —Will Feuer

Disagreement over WHO is reportedly delaying UN Security Council meeting

