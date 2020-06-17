Digital bank Current sees 'insane' growth during pandemic as essential workers sign up for accounts

Digital banks like Chime and Square's Cash App have added millions of users by offering streamlined, mobile-first accounts without the pesky fees associated with brick-and-mortar banks.

To that list of disruptors, add the New York-based start-up Current.

Current, founded in 2015 by former Wall Street trader Stuart Sopp, has offered fee-free mobile checking accounts since the start of last year. It's seen customer growth surge during the coronavirus pandemic, adding 100,000 users in April and May, Sopp said in a telephone interview. The company recently exceeded 1 million active accounts and expects to double in size before the end of this year, he said.

That's because Current has taken off with the essential workers who "have kept this country going" during the pandemic, Sopp said.

"Everyone who was tagged as an essential worker happens to fit our profile, just by dumb luck," he added. "They work at Walmart or Amazon, they're Door Dash-ers, Instacart-ers, Uber and Lyft drivers, UPS workers, nurses or military. Our growth in the last two months has been insane."

The pandemic has acted like an accelerant to an existing trend: The steady migration of most everyday banking activities to mobile apps and online portals. That has boosted digital adoption for both huge institutions like Bank of America to newcomers including Current. But Current and its ilk have grown by exploiting the fact that, for people living check to check, accounts from big banks can be a bad deal: Lower wage earners often struggle to maintain the required minimum balances or get hit with overdraft fees.

"They've been sort of ostracized by the banks because they don't have much in deposits," Sopp said.