Dr. Fauci, health officials flag coronavirus risk of Trump's Tulsa rally

President Donald Trump points toward the crowd during a "Keep America Great" campaign rally at BancorpSouth Arena on November 1, 2019 in Tupelo, Mississippi.

White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci as well as other health officials are raising concerns that President Donald Trump's upcoming campaign rally in Tulsa will become a hotbed for coronavirus infections.

The rally, Trump's first since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the U.S. over three months ago, is slated to take place Saturday in a 20,000-person indoor arena.

Asked whether he would attend the rally, Fauci said in an interview published late Tuesday by the Daily Beast "of course not," adding that when it comes to mass gatherings "outside is better than inside, no crowd is better than crowd" and "crowd is better than big crowd."

Studies have shown that the virus spreads more easily in crowded, poorly ventilated, indoor spaces than it does outside. Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb echoed Fauci's concerns Wednesday in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"Personally, I wouldn't attend a large gathering right now, especially one indoors. Certainly things held indoors are less safe than things held outdoors," Gottlieb said. "But all these large gatherings are going to lead to spread. There's just no question about it."

Epidemiologists have identified certain activities as particularly risky in terms of spreading the virus. Singing, shouting and chanting are all activities that have been identified as high-risk, because they can spread virus-carrying droplets, which might linger in the air for a period of time, especially indoors.

Representatives from the Trump campaign did not respond to CNBC's request for comment on whether they are considering moving the rally outdoors.

"The campaign takes the health and safety of rally-goers seriously and is taking precautions to make the rally safe," Erin Perrine, deputy communications director for the Trump Campaign, said in a statement to CNBC. "Every single rally goer will have their temperature checked, be provided a face mask and hand sanitizer."