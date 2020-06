Options traders have placed bets implying that they expect the big banks to repeat what they did in the last crisis: slash dividends.

Take JPMorgan Chase, for instance. Options contracts tied to the biggest and most stable of the U.S. megabanks imply a 33% dividend cut by January 2021, according to a trader who runs the options flow desk for a major brokerage. The New York-based bank currently pays a 90 cent quarterly dividend, or a total of $2.70 in the three quarters through January.