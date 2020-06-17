Watch Healthy Returns: The path forward with Dr. Paul Offit

[The stream is slated to start at 4:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player below at that time.]

As pharmaceutical and biotech companies race to develop Covid-19 vaccines, how do we make sure that we don't sacrifice safety for speed? Meg Tirrell talks to vaccine expert Dr. Paul Offit on "Healthy Returns: The Path Forward" Wednesday at 4:30p ET. Submit questions using #HealthyReturns.

For more exclusive insights from our reporters and speakers, sign up for our Healthy Returns newsletter to get the latest delivered straight to your inbox weekly. And for a front row seat at CNBC Events, you can hear directly from the visionary executives, innovators, leaders and influencers taking the stage in "The Keynote Podcast." Listen now, however you get your podcasts.