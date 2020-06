A sign in front of a Hertz rental car office on August 8, 2017 in San Francisco, California.

Hertz has suspended its plan to sell up to $500 million in shares pending review by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of the bankrupt car rental firm jumped more than 5% Wednesday afternoon to $2.06. Shares had been halted at 11:44 a.m. pending news around the bankrupt company's controversial stock sale plan.

