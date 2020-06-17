Trump-bashing books by president's niece and John Bolton are Amazon best-sellers even before release

Two books expected to be highly critical of President Donald Trump — one by his niece Mary, the other by his former national security advisor John Bolton, are among the top-selling books on online retail giant Amazon even though they have yet to be released.

Bolton's book "The Room Where it Happened," which the Justice Department sued to block the release of on Tuesday night, was the number one best-seller on Amazon on Wednesday morning based on pre-sale orders, according to the site's sales tracker.

The suit claims that Bolton has not finished a review process required of authors who had government security clearance. Bolton's book is due to be published next Tuesday.

Mary Trump's book, which President Trump reportedly is considering legal action against, was the number five best-seller on Amazon, more than a month before its official publication date.

Her book, which comes as President Trump is seeking re-election, is entitled "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man."

A third book, about first lady Melania Trump, is also selling well on Amazon, according to the site's online sales tracker.

That book, "The Art of Her Deal," was number 49 on the sales chart a day after it was published by Simon & Schuster — the same publisher of the books by Bolton and Mary Trump.

The book was written by Washington Post journalist Mary Jordan, who reports that the first lady renegotiated the terms of her prenuptial agreement with the president before she moved into the White House with their son Barron, months after the president was inaugurated.

Melania Trump's spokeswoman has called it "yet another book about Mrs. Trump with false information and sources. This book belongs in the fiction genre."

The Daily Beast reporter Lachlan Cartwright on Sunday broke the news that Mary Trump was coming out with a book, which will detail "harrowing and salacious stories" about the president.

The news site also reported the book will detail the previously undisclosed fact that Mary Trump was the main source for a Pulitzer Prize-winning series by The New York Times, which alleged that President Trump "participated in dubious tax schemes during the 1990s, including instances of outright fraud, that greatly increased the fortune he received from his parents."

The Times stories relied on tax returns by the president's father, Fred Trump Sr., and other private family financial records, according to The Beast.