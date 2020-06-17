Op-Ed: All types of investors can improve their financial situation in the current environment

The coronavirus pandemic has obviously caused a great deal of financial hardship for many investors. However, it has also created new opportunities to position for gains. What's more, investors of all stripes have been forced to find ways to reduce risk and preserve assets.

Whether you're a middle-class investor trying to compensate for lost wages or a wealthy individual seeking to reduce tax exposure, the current market and interest rate environments suggest some key moves to consider making now.

For example, if the economic impact of the virus has cut your income this year and you expect to earn more next year, this might be a good time to convert your individual retirement account into a Roth IRA — assuming this works with your long-term financial planning.

While IRA contributions are made with pre-tax money, contributions to Roth IRAs are made with post-tax money, so there's no tax on qualified withdrawals. Unlike IRAs, Roths involve no required minimum distribution. Therefore, a Roth IRA conversion gives you the flexibility to lower taxable income in retirement and allows your assets to grow tax-free.

Yet, as a Roth conversion involves withdrawing the tax-deferred assets in your IRA, it triggers ordinary income tax on the value of these assets, so it's best to have the cash outside of your IRA to pay the tax.

Roth conversions are a particularly good idea if you expect your income tax rate to be higher in retirement or you want to avoid RMDs from IRA assets, which begin at the age of 72. Another reason to convert to a Roth this year is if your IRA asset value was hit hard by the shutdown and you reasonably expect it to be higher in years to come.

Middle-class and upper-class investors may want to consider adjusting their bond holdings — including those in their 401(k) plans, if possible — to lower risk. Credit risk in the bond market is currently quite low because the Fed has backstopped virtually all bonds.

But interest rate risk may never have been higher. If the interest rate paid on the 10-year Treasury bond (.65% early this month) were to increase 1% two years from now, this would mean that selling current bonds on the secondary market would bring a loss of 7% of principal. If the rate on the 20-year Treasury (1.18% early this month) were to rise 1% in two years, you'd lose 15% of your principal.

So reducing your bond exposure is a good idea. One alternative is preferred stocks, a fixed-income asset where loss of principal due to credit risk is less likely for the foreseeable future because the lion's share of issuers, financial institutions, have never been stronger.

Also, preferred shares tend be less sensitive to interest rate moves than they are to credit, so rising rates would be less of a threat to principal.