Senate Republicans reveal police reform bill that breaks with Democrats on key issues

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is joined by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (L) and fellow Republican lawmakers for a news conference to unveil the GOP's legislation to address racial disparities in law enforcement at the U.S. Capitol June 17, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Senate Republicans on Wednesday unveiled their bill to reform the police, the latest effort by lawmakers to overhaul U.S. law enforcement in the face of unrelenting pressure from activists in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Here's some of what the Republicans' bill would do:

Incentivize law enforcement agencies to ban the use of chokeholds by tying funding to whether departments have prohibited the practice "except when deadly force is authorized";

Ramp up data collection efforts to track when an officer's use of force results in death or serious harm;

Provide federal money for additional training on alternatives to the use of force;

Include language recognizing the history of lynching in the United States;

Strengthen penalties for falsifying police reports;

Require law enforcement agencies to send the attorney general reports on no-knock warrants;

Create a commission to study issues that affect Black men and boys

The bill comes a day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would incentivize police departments to update their standards and practices and strengthen efforts to track officer misconduct. The Senate Republicans' offering in some ways hews closer to the president's action than the sweeping legislative proposal put forward last week by congressional Democrats.

Unlike the Democrats' proposal, the Republican bill does not address the issue of qualified immunity, the doctrine that largely shields officers from legal liability unless a plaintiff can show that their constitutional rights were clearly violated. The Trump administration has said that amending qualified immunity is a "non starter."

The Supreme Court said Monday that it will not hear cases addressing the doctrine of qualified immunity.

The GOP proposal also would not end the use of "no-knock" warrants in drug cases, as the Democratic bill does, and it would provide new funds to police departments for training.

The 106-page bill, dubbed the JUSTICE Act, is led by GOP Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, one of three Black senators, and backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

The bill "speaks to the fact that we believe the overwhelming number of officers in this nation are good people," Scott said at a Capitol Hill press conference Wednesday morning as he announced the legislation.