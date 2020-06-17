The SEC told bankrupt Hertz it has issues with its plan to sell stock, Chairman Jay Clayton says

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission Jay Clayton said the SEC told Hertz, which filed for bankruptcy during the pandemic, the agency has issues with its plan to sell stock.

"In this particular situation we have let the company know that we have comments on their disclosure," Clayton told CNBC's Bob Pisani on "Squawk on the Street" on Wednesday. "In most cases when you let a company know that the SEC has comments on their disclosure they do not go forward until those comments are resolved."

Clayton said the company is aware the SEC has issues, but the regulator has not heard back yet from Hertz.

When a company submits a filing to sell a security, the SEC will often submit comments back to the company asking it to improve the disclosure or any irregularities in the filing.

The chairman pointed out that in most cases when the SEC has comments, the company does not go through with the offering until those issues are resolved. Clayton did not elaborate specifically on what the issues were with the Hertz filing.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.