United Auto Workers organizing 'peaceful and orderly stand downs' on Juneteenth for George Floyd and racial protests

Dana assembly technician Brandon Green wears a face mask as he works to assemble axles for automakers, as the auto industry begins reopening amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Dana plant in Toledo, Ohio, May 18, 2020.

The United Auto Workers union is asking its roughly 399,000 members, including those at the Detroit automakers, to pause Friday, on Juneteenth, in a moment of reflection and support for protests to end racism and hate.

UAW President Rory Gamble sent a note to members Tuesday morning, saying, if authorized and able to do so, to stop working at 8:46 a.m. for 8 minutes and 46 seconds on June 19, an annual day that marks the emancipation of Blacks from slavery in the U.S.

The time frame, as referenced in Gamble's note obtained by CNBC, represents how long a Minneapolis police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd before he died in police custody. The incident, which was videotaped, has led to weeks of protests and rallies around the world, particularly in the U.S.

"It was yet another tragedy in a long and sorrowful history of the divisiveness of racism in this nation. Since that day in communities from coast to coast, we have seen Americans from all walks of life, black, brown and white, stand together to demand change," Gamble said. "To demand – finally – that we address the systemic racial divide that has plagued our nation since its inception."