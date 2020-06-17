See the first-ever video game approved by the FDA as a mental health treatment

Some kids could soon have a doctor's note prescribing half an hour of video games every day.

On Monday, Boston-based company Akili Interactive's EndeavorRX made history by becoming the first-ever video game to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a medical treatment.

In other words, it's the first FDA-approved prescription video game.

EndeavorRX, which is used to treat children aged 8 to 12 with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), can now be marketed and prescribed as "the first game-based digital therapeutic device to improve attention function in children with [ADHD]," the FDA announced on Monday.

In the game, players steer a flying craft through obstacle courses where they have to avoid hazards, like fire pits or underwater mines, while collecting targets. Akili recommends that children who are prescribed the game play for 25-30 minutes a day, five days a week, for four weeks.

This video trailer shows what it's like to play the game: