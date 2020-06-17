Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press briefing on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily news conference Wednesday as the state begins to see its Covid-19 outbreak ease and pushes further into reopening.

On Tuesday, Cuomo said that the state will allow hospitals and group homes to accept visitors at their discretion after limiting access to the facilities since mid-March. Nursing homes are not included in the order, Cuomo said.

"This was always a balance of public health versus the personal relationships and people who are in hospitals who desperately want to see loved ones and loved ones who want to see people in hospitals," Cuomo said at his daily press briefing.

The Empire State governor also announced the U.S. Open tennis championships will be permitted to take place as scheduled but without any spectators. The event, which has been a big revenue driver for the state, will take place Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 at the Billy Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.

The coronavirus has infected more than 384,500 people in New York and more than 2.13 million people in the U.S., according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

— CNBC's Jessica Golden and Jasmine Kim contributed to this report.

