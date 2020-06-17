Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Apple, UPS, Nikola & more

Needham initiated the e-commerce giant and said shares may be worth $4,500 to $5,000 over the long term.

"We initiate coverage of AMZN with a BUY rating and $3,200 12-month Price Target. We calculate several forms of valuation that conclude that AMZN is worth $4,500 to $5,000/share longer term: a) $5,000/share based on AMZN's track record of TAM-expanding decisions that elongate its growth runway, drive higher profitability, and lower shareholder risk via revenue-stream diversification; b) $4,500/share based on Services, now at 43% of Sales at a 19% operating contribution which dwarfs e-commerce profits; c) Media Asset Values of about $500B; and d) $4,500/share based on Ecosystem Value, because adding groceries, Video, Twitch, Music, etc. to the bundle keeps Prime subscribers in AMZN's ecosystem an extra 3 years and grows their LTV by 50%."

Note: This call occurred after the bell on Tuesday.