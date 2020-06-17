Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 17, 2020 in New York City.

Reuters reported that Beijing canceled several domestic flights to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The report came after news Tuesday that China's capital city would shut down all its schools amid a resurgence in cases. In the U.S., more than 2.1 million cases have been confirmed, with states such as Arizona and Texas reporting spikes.