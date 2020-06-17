Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

The Dow dipped by 170.37 points, or 0.7%, to close at 26,119.61. The S&P 500 slipped 0.4% to 3,113.49. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.2% to 9,910.53. Tech shares led the Nasdaq to its fourth straight day of gains.
Reuters reported that Beijing canceled several domestic flights to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The report came after news Tuesday that China's capital city would shut down all its schools amid a resurgence in cases. In the U.S., more than 2.1 million cases have been confirmed, with states such as Arizona and Texas reporting spikes.
Amazon rose 1%, Netflix advanced 2.7% and Alphabet climbed 0.4%. The so-called reopening trade — featuring stocks such as airlines and retailers — struggled on Wednesday. United Airlines slid 2.4% while Nordstrom dropped 5.5%.
Weekly jobless claims data are on deck for Thursday.
Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.